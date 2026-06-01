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Bengaluru: 27-day Lalbagh Mango and Jackfruit Mela starts on June 4

Apart from fresh fruits, the market will also focus on snacks and items made from mangoes and jackfruit.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 14:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLalbaghMangoJackfruit

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