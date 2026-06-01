Bengaluru: 27-day Lalbagh Mango and Jackfruit Mela starts on June 4

<p>Bengaluru: The 'Mango and Jackfruit Mela-2026' is scheduled to be held at Lalbagh Botanical Garden from June 4 to 30. The 27-day event is organised by the Karnataka State Mango Development Board and the Department of Horticulture. </p><p>This year’s market comes as a major help for both farmers and buyers. Bad weather across Karnataka has lowered the fruit crop this season and delayed the harvest. Despite these problems, the government aims to remove middlemen completely. </p>.Here’s what to expect at the mango, jackfruit mela in Bengaluru.<p>This connects rural farmers directly with city buyers. "Our main goal is to give buyers naturally ripened, chemical-free fruits directly from the farmers," said B C Muddugangadhar, Chairman of the Mango Board. "This direct link ensures that our farmers get fair prices for their hard work, while buyers get the best quality fruits at reasonable rates."</p><p>To support the farmers, the board has given out 168 stalls for mango growers and 17 stalls for jackfruit farmers completely free of cost. Farmers from top growing areas like Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, Koppal and Dharwad will be selling their fruits.</p><p>Apart from fresh fruits, the market will also focus on snacks and items made from these fruits to help farmers earn more. Visitors can buy a wide range of products like juices, jams, pickles, dried fruit slices, chips, pulp, candies and even special ice creams made from mango and jackfruit.</p><p><strong>Many varieties to choose from</strong></p><p>The event will display 65 different types of mangoes and 15 types of jackfruit. For daily shopping, around 18 to 20 popular mango varieties will be available for sale, including: Badami and Ratnagiri Alphonso, Raspuri, Mallika, Sendura, Himam Pasand, Kesar, Sugar Baby, Dasheri, Baneshan, and Malgova; Jackfruit lovers can buy seven sweet local varieties, including the famous Tubagere, Lalbagh Madhura, Rudrakshi, Shivaratri, Surya and Chandra.</p>