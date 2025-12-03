<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man was found dead in an autorickshaw near Hegganahalli, Kamakshipalya, on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Abdul Hussain, who owned a scrap godown at Chandra Circle in Byadarahalli.</p>.<p>In their complaint, his family alleged that he died when he went to meet his girlfriend in Gajanana Nagar.</p>.Pedestrian killed by speeding car near Bengaluru's Devanahalli; driver arrested for negligence.<p>The girl’s family told Hussain’s relatives that he had died by suicide and asked them to come to their house. When his family reached the spot, they found his body in an auto, while the girl’s family had fled, the FIR stated.</p>.<p>Preliminary observations suggest a possible case of suicide. The girl’s family had reportedly taken him down from the noose and were taking him to a hospital before abandoning the body.</p>.<p>Police have sent the body for post-mortem and will proceed with further investigation based on the forensic report.</p>