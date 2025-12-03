Menu
Bengaluru: 29-year-old man found dead in auto; family alleges foul play

In their complaint, his family alleged that he died when he went to meet his girlfriend in Gajanana Nagar.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 20:59 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 20:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

