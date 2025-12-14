<p>The plan for a second airport in Bengaluru has been set in motion with the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) floating a tender inviting consultants to prepare a detailed strategic and technical site feasibility report for the three shortlisted locations. </p><p>The Airports Authority of India has only done a preliminary assessment of the shortlisted locations, said Industries Minister M B Patil.</p><p>“Based on their preliminary assessment, we are getting an in-depth multi-disciplinary feasibility study done. Based on this, we’ll choose the location on merit. This is the first of the two main tenders which will go out for the airport,” Patil told DH.</p> .No plan yet on 2nd airport in south Bengaluru: Karnataka minister M B Patil.<p>The feasibility report will play a key role in finalising the airport’s location. Among the three shortlisted sites, two are near Kanakapura Road and one near Tumakuru Road. </p><p>The locations near Kanakapura Road are adjacent and also have overlapping land areas. As a part of the feasibility study, these will be evaluated individually, as well as jointly, to “assess their potential as a combined site”.</p><p>“KSIIDC has also kept the option open to add another site for evaluation during the course of the assignment, subject to mutually agreed timelines and costs,” stated the Request for Proposal (RFP). </p> .<p>However, Patil said the government is not particularly looking for any other location outside the shortlisted sites. "Currently, we don’t have any other location in mind. This has only been added to ensure we pick the best location out of all possible permutations and combinations in and around the city," added Patil. </p> .<p><strong>Broad scope </strong></p><p>From a bird's-eye view, the selected consultant's work will involve four broad groups — assessment of AAI’s study on site feasibility, assessment of site technical feasibility, development of a strategic framework for site selection and selection of the preferred site. </p><p>A multi-faceted evaluation encompassing technical, strategic, operational, environmental and economic elements will be carried out by the chosen consultant. This will begin with a thorough analysis of AAI's previous feasibility studies, with emphasis on physical characteristics like land size, rainfall pattern, topography, and zoning; meteorological conditions; the availability of infrastructure for power, water, and sewage; and environmental considerations. Apart from this, the surrounding population and development at each location and distance from Bengaluru's main demand centres will also be analysed. </p><p>As part of the technical feasibility study, the consultant will be required to do assessments of drainage and soil, topographical, geotechnical, hydrological, and meteorological surveys, obstacle limitation surface (OLS) studies and power lines and other utilities that would require diversion. The consultant will also be responsible for getting the statutory approvals and regulatory clearances required for setting up the airport. </p> .<p>Airspace management remains a key factor. The study will evaluate the feasibility of integrating the site with the region’s air traffic control systems to assess potential airspace conflicts with the Kempegowda International Airport and other existing airfields, including military airstrips in the region. Impact on tourism also needs to be highlighted in the study.</p><p>The RFP also highlights traffic demand assessment and forecasting. "The consultant shall assess and present a reasonable forecast of air, rail and road traffic volume and requirements for passengers/tourists and goods/commodities," noted the tender. The consultant will project passenger and cargo traffic over a 35-year horizon, with estimates at five-year intervals.</p>