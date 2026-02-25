<p>Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in a hardware warehouse at Kumbarpet in Chickpet area on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among traders and residents in the busy commercial locality. </p><p>The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Halasuru Gate Police Station around 6 am. However, no casualties were reported.</p>.Fire guts over 50 sheds near Kudlu Gate in Bengaluru.<p>According to officials, the blaze erupted in a three-storey building where plastic pipes and other hardware materials were stored. As the complex had several shops and godown storing a large quantity of plastic goods, thick plumes of smoke quickly engulfed the building and spread to the surrounding area, causing alarm in the congested market.</p><p>On receiving an alert, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations till 1.30 pm. Fire personnel battled the flames for over an hour before bringing the situation under control.</p><p>Authorities said the fire was largely confined to the godown, preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings. Workers and nearby occupants were evacuated as a precautionary measure.</p><p>Electrical short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire. Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel have initiated an inquiry to determine the origin of the blaze and assess the extent of property damage.</p>