Bengaluru: 4 girl researchers to be felicitated during celebration of National Science Day on February 26

The girls - Kirat Kaur, Yamini, Reshma J V, and Lakshmi G - are from rural and tribal backgrounds who have aimed for something beyond their modest beginnings.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 23:02 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 23:02 IST
