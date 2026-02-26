<p>Bengaluru: Four girl researchers will be felicitated by the state government during the celebration of National Science Day on Thursday.</p>.<p>The young girls were part of Anveshana, the high school research programme of Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute of Education Research. All the four girls hail from rural and tribal communities. Their research paper was published in Sustainable Chemistry One World (Elsevier).</p>.<p>The girls - Kirat Kaur, Yamini, Reshma J V, and Lakshmi G - are from rural and tribal backgrounds who have aimed for something beyond their modest beginnings.</p>.Bengaluru: Regional Dak Adalat on February 26.<p>Of these four, some are first generation learners, pursuing ambitions of this magnitude for the very first time in their families. They were a part of Anveshana <br>2025.</p>.<p>These students, who were then high schoolers, had applied for the summer course through their schools and were selected by a panel of inhouse researchers at Prayoga and all set to get felicitated by the department of Science and Technology.</p>.<p>The result of the five-month research programme (two months on-site and three months off-site) was their research article, a complex piece of chemistry, titled: “Green synthesis of saponin-capped copper (II) oxide (CuO) nanoparticles and their efficacy in photocatalytic dye degradation,” which was published in Sustainable Chemistry One World (Elsevier), a highly reputed Scopus-indexed international science <br />journal.</p>