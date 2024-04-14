Bengaluru: 4-year-old dies after short circuit causes fire in makeshift room atop apartment block

Bengaluru: A four-year-old baby boy died in a fire at a makeshift room on top of an apartment complex in northern Bengaluru's Sultanpalya on Sunday.

Officials said that the fire occurred due to a short circuit while the baby was sleeping inside the room.

A senior officer in the Fire and Emergency Services said that the department received an alert at 6.10 pm and deployed a fire tender immediately.

“Our firefighters reached the top floor, doused the flames and found the body of the child,” the officer told DH.

According to the officer, the 10x7 makeshift room was built on the top floor of a G+4 apartment complex for a Nepalese couple. The man worked as a security guard while his wife worked as a maid in the apartment complex.

As per their daily routine, the couple put the baby to sleep, latched the room from outside and went to work.

“There were electric appliances inside the room like iron box etc, which amplified the blaze,” the officer said.

The child’s body was sent for autopsy and a report is awaited, a police officer said, adding that Scene of Crime (SoC) officers and a Bescom team visited the spot and an inquiry will be held.