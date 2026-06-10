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Bengaluru | 43% of property tax target collected in two months

The early surge in collections was driven largely by the 5% rebate offered in April and May, a period when property tax payments are typically highest.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:41 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:41 IST
Bengaluruproperty taxReal Estate

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