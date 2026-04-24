<p>Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man allegedly died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide </a>after jumping from the 17th floor of an under-construction apartment complex in Sampigehalli on Wednesday night, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Vivekananda, who lived with his wife and children.</p>.<p>According to police, Vivekananda visited the apartment near a tech park, claiming he wanted to check a flat for purchase. He went upstairs on this pretext and jumped from the 17th floor.</p>.Bengaluru techie dies by suicide; husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment.<p>Sampigehalli police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that he was under severe financial stress. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police</a> said he had allegedly taken loans from private financiers and incurred losses in stock market trading.</p>.<p>While harassment by moneylenders is suspected to have driven him to the extreme step, police have not registered a case as his family members are yet to file a complaint.</p>