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Bengaluru| 45-year-old man visits apartment as prospective buyer, jumps to death from 17th floor

Preliminary investigation suggests that he was under severe financial stress.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 21:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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