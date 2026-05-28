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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 5 years on, Bellandur Lake to receive rainwater inflow this monsoon

When DH visited the site on Tuesday, around a dozen earthmovers were operating on the lakebed.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBellandur Lake

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