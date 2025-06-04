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Bengaluru: 56-year-old man found dead in car near Electronic City; murder angle probed

Police said the deceased had left home by car in the morning. Soon after, passersby alerted police about a body inside a car.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:12 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsElectronic city

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