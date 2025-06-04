<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have launched an investigation after a 56-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances.</p>.<p>Narayanappa, from Basapura, was found dead near Electronics City in the early hours of Sunday.</p>.<p>Police said the deceased had left home by car in the morning. Soon after, passersby alerted police about a body inside a car.</p>.Auto driver found murdered in Bengaluru.<p>Police went to the spot with crime scene officers and forensic analysts. They recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.</p>.<p>While the autopsy report is awaited, investigators, prima facie, found injury marks on the face and chest of the deceased. His family members have been informed, police said.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, police have launched an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events and whether the deceased was murdered. The motive remains unclear, police added. </p>