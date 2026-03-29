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Bengaluru: 6-year-old's body found in grove, family's role suspected

The girl went missing on Thursday evening. Her family searched for her but could not trace her.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 00:31 IST
BengaluruCrimeElectronic city

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