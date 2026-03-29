<p>Bengaluru: A six-year-old girl was allegedly strangled and her body was dumped in a eucalyptus grove in Electronics City. </p>.<p>Police suspect the role of someone known to the family behind the crime. </p>.<p>The victim was the daughter of migrant workers from Assam. The family lives in a warehouse at Electronics City. The father is a housekeeper, police said. </p>.<p>The girl went missing on Thursday evening. Her family searched for her but could not trace her. </p>.<p>On Friday afternoon, her father filed a missing persons complaint. Later that night, police received information from a citizen about a body lying in the eucalyptus grove. The family later positively identified the body. The murder may have been driven by enmity, police said. </p>