<p>North-East Division police recovered 692 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1.75 crore using the CEIR portal during a special drive.</p>.<p>The operation was carried out across 11 police station limits, tracing missing and stolen devices reported by the public.</p>.Telangana CID recovers over 1.24 lakh stolen mobile phones, tops national chart.<p>Among the stations, Sampigehalli police recovered 107 phones, Vidyaranyapura 86, Bagalur 85, and Yelahanka 83.</p>.<p>Additional recoveries were made in Yelahanka New Town, Kodigehalli, Kothanur, Amruthahalli, Chikkajala, Devanahalli and the Kempegowda International Airport police station limits.</p>