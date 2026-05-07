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Bengaluru: 692 stolen mobiles worth Rs 1.75 crore recovered in special drive  

The operation was carried out across 11 police station limits, tracing missing and stolen devices reported by the public.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 22:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsrobberyMobile Phones

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