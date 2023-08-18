Home
Bengaluru

Bengaluru a vital trading partner: Christopher W Hodges, US Consul General for Chennai

Hodges participated in the city’s Thursday celebrations commemorating the 30th anniversary of the US Commercial Service Office in Bengaluru.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 23:14 IST

During his inaugural visit to Bengaluru, US Consul General for Chennai, Christopher W Hodges, engaged with government officials, scientists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to emphasize the robust economic and commercial ties between the United States and India.

During his interaction, Consul General Hodges underscored the pivotal role played by the US Commercial Service Office in forging strong commercial connections and fostering collaborations.

He said, “The economic partnership between the United States and India is thriving, generating numerous jobs in both nations and catalyzing technological advancements.”

He further remarked that Bengaluru holds significant importance as one of the United States’ key trading partners in India. “With over 650 US companies operating in the city, it greatly contributes to the prosperous US-India trade relationship. Cooperation between the US and India in sectors such as space, technology, renewable energy, healthcare, education, and aerospace is now more robust than ever,” he said.

The event in Bengaluru was attended by U.S. Embassy New Delhi Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs Jonathan Heimer, U.S. Consulate General Chennai Principal Commercial Officer Carey Arun, and Chennai Political/Economic Chief Virsa Perkins.

(Published 17 August 2023, 23:14 IST)
