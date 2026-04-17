Bengaluru accident | Two AC mechanics killed in head-on crash with tempo traveller

<p>Bengaluru: Two mechanics were killed after their scooter collided head on with a tempo traveller near Anjananagar on Wednesday night.<br><br>The deceased, 19-year-old Somanna and 22-year-old Praveen, were natives of Kalaburagi and were residing in Ullal Upanagara. They were returning home after completing a work assignment when the accident occurred.<br><br>The incident took place on East West College Road around 7.40 pm, Kamakshipalya traffic police said. The duo was heading towards Ullal Upanagara via Anjananagar when an oncoming tempo traveller crashed into their scooter. The impact left both riders with critical head injuries.<br></p>.Speeding car jumps median, crashes into KSRTC bus on Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway; 5 killed.<p><br>In a rare gesture, the driver of the vehicle rushed both injured youths to a nearby hospital. Somanna succumbed to his injuries late Wednesday night. Praveen died early Thursday morning.<br><br>Kamakshipalya traffic police visited the spot and seized both vehicles. A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered.</p>.<p>Investigation is on to determine if speeding or poor lighting on the stretch led to the collision.</p>