Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru accident | Two AC mechanics killed in head-on crash with tempo traveller

The deceased, 19-year-old Somanna and 22-year-old Praveen, were natives of Kalaburagi and were residing in Ullal Upanagara.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 02:23 IST
BengaluruAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us