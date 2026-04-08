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Bengaluru accounts for 33% of total startup funding in FY26

The city also continues to lead in startup acquisitions in the country, topping the charts both in FY25 (58 acquisitions) and FY26 (34 acquisitions).
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 14:52 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 14:52 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnataka Newsstartups

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