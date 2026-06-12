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Bengaluru activists flag animal cruelty, seek regular meetings for action

In extreme cases, members confiscate affected animals themselves, but they want official and police support.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:40 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAnimal cruelty

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