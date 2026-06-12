Bengaluru activists flag animal cruelty, seek regular meetings for action

<p>Bengaluru: Members of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Bengaluru, have pointed to widespread cruelty to animals in the city, from unlicensed pet shops to illegal breeding centres.</p>.<p>They said enforcing rules and taking action on offenders has become difficult since officials do not convene SPCA meetings regularly.</p>.<p>"We have seen animals caged in bad conditions in pet shops and illegal breeding centres. There are also instances of pet dogs being abandoned or treated cruelly. Though we report such incidents with evidence, there is not much response,” said Sujaya Jagadeesh, SPCA member, Bengaluru.</p>.Activists clear 24 tree bases, launch campaign; urge Mysore City Corporation for further action.<p>In extreme cases, members confiscate affected animals themselves, but they want official and police support. “As individuals, we try doing what we can, but we need better support to prevent such incidents,” Jagadeesh said.</p>.<p>SPCA meetings are supposed to be convened once in three months. However, members said they are hardly held even once a year. Despite meetings being rare, not all the officials are present when they are held.</p>.<p>Regular meetings and actions suggested by members would result in better implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, dog feeding and other initiatives, members said.</p>.<p>“The monitoring committee should oversee the ABC programme monthly, but no meetings are scheduled. The programmes are implemented better if the meetings are regular where we can present our feedbacks,” said Lina S, another SPCA member.</p>.<p>Effective and proactive SPCA functioning is necessary as the city corporation implements the Supreme Court order to move institutional dogs into shelters, which requires closer monitoring, activists said.</p>