<p>Bengaluru: In a hit-and-run case, the Byatarayanapura traffic police interrogated actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Divya Suresh on Wednesday after her car allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler, leaving a woman seriously injured on MM Road near Bapujinagar on October 4.</p>.<p>The actor reportedly fled the scene without stopping. CCTV footage later confirmed that Divya was driving the car when the accident occurred.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that a complaint was filed by Kiran, who was riding a bike with his relatives, Anusha and Anitha. The three were heading to a hospital near Girinagar when a stray dog began chasing the bike. Kiran turned slightly to the right to avoid it, and at that moment, Divya’s car allegedly hit the two-wheeler, injuring Anitha, who was seated at the rear.</p>.<p>The actor did not stop. Anitha, a tailor from Mysuru, suffered a fractured kneecap and has been unable to walk. She was treated at a private hospital, and her medical expenses reportedly amounted to around Rs 2 lakh.</p>.<p>Police said Divya has not contacted the injured or her family since the incident. Further investigation is underway.</p>