Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Airport City breaks ground for 2 million-sq ft business park

Airport City is also shaping an advanced technology hub, with operational 3D printing and a high-tech central kitchen.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 07:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 07:51 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBengaluru AirportTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us