Bengaluru Airport City breaks ground for 2 million-sq ft business park

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) has initiated work for its ambitious 2 million-sq ft business park located within the larger campus of the Kempegowda International Airport.</p><p>BACL, a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), is developing Bengaluru Airport City as a mixed-use destination. It will host business parks, an education and health district, R&D hubs, and multiple entertainment and hospitality units.</p><p>Announcing the ground-breaking for the business park on Monday, BIAL said the facility was aimed at establishing Bengaluru as a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and envisioned as part of the Karnataka Government's new GCC policy (2024-2029), which seeks to create 3.5 lakh jobs and contribute $50 billion to the economy.</p><p>Airport City will host a network of business parks that comprise 52 per cent of the overall development. Spread over 17.7 acres and four blocks, each at 0.5 million sq. ft., the flagship business park will have a biophilic design that integrates gardens, landscaped balconies, and green spaces.</p><p>Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO, BACL, noted that Bengaluru – "the GCC capital of the world" – houses 36 per cent of India's GCC workforce, driving growth across IT, biotechnology, automotive, and aerospace sectors. The business park aligns with efforts to create a community with "ample networking opportunities, and top-notch amenities with advanced infrastructure," he said.</p><p>The Airport West metro station is coming up at a location within walking distance from the business park, BIAL said. Airport City is also shaping an advanced technology hub, with operational 3D printing and a high-tech central kitchen.</p><p>Plans include India's first concert arena within an airport ecosystem and a convention and exhibition centre. Around 5,200 hotel rooms are being planned within Airport City. BIAL said the energy-neutral campus will be powered by renewable resources.</p>