Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru airport conducts emergency preparedness exercise

A statement by BIAL stated that a key aspect of this year’s exercise was that it was conducted while regular airport operations continued on the second runway.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 09:54 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKempegowda International AirportexerciseEmergency

Follow us on :

Follow Us