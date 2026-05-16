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Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport crosses 400 million passenger mark

According to a statement, the Bengaluru Airport handled 44.47 million passengers and 532,000 metric tonnes of cargo in FY2025-26.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 07:19 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKempegowda airportBengaluru Airport

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