<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru%20airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIA) has crossed the 400-million passenger mark since its opening, as India's third-busiest airport recorded strong growth in international traffic and cargo movement during 2025-26, according to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bangalore </a>International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator. </p><p>At the 134th Board Meeting of BIAL, chaired by the Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajnees, the airport operator reviewed performance and expansion initiatives undertaken during the financial year. </p><p>The airport handled 44.47 million passengers in the financial year, marking a 6.2 per cent year-on-year increase. International traffic emerged as the key driver, rising 23.9 per cent to 7.23 million passengers, while domestic traffic grew 3.3 per cent to 37.24 million passengers.</p>.High international traffic lifts Bengaluru airport passenger count to 44.47 million in 2025-26.<p>The airport currently offers direct connectivity to over 78 domestic and 34 international destinations.</p><p>A statement released by BIAL stated that air traffic movements also increased during the year, touching 2.8 lakh flights, up 4.5% compared to the previous year. On average, the airport handled 769 aircraft movements daily, with the highest single-day traffic recorded at 837 movements. Passenger footfall peaked at 1.39 lakh in a day.</p><p><strong>Cargo onboard</strong></p><p>Cargo operations witnessed steady growth as well, with the airport handling 5.32 lakh metric tonnes of cargo, a rise of 6% year-on-year. BIAL attributed the increase to growing international cargo demand and expanding trade in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, auto parts, electronics and e-commerce. </p><p>The airport retained its position as India’s leading gateway for perishable exports for the fifth consecutive year. During 2025-26, it handled around 60 million rose stems, while mango exports rose 12 per cent to a five-year high.</p><p>The board also reviewed ongoing infrastructure and capacity expansion projects aimed at improving passenger convenience and strengthening Bengaluru’s position as an aviation hub.</p>