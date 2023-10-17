Home
Bengaluru airport secures top position as 'world's most punctual airport' for past 3 months

According to the report, on-time departure ranking measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 07:00 IST

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport for the past three consecutive months, according to Cirium's 'The On-Time Performance Monthly Report.'

The Kempegowda International Airport operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited maintained an 'impressive' on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51 per cent punctuality in July, 89.66 per cent in August, and 88.51 per cent in September, a BIAL statement said on Tuesday.

Cirium's evaluation process involves a thorough review of flight data for airports worldwide, it said.

(Published 17 October 2023, 07:00 IST)
India NewsBengaluruAviationAirlinesTrending

