Bengaluru airport secures top position as 'world's most punctual airport' for past 3 months

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport for the past three consecutive months, according to Cirium's 'The On-Time Performance Monthly Report.'

The Kempegowda International Airport operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited maintained an 'impressive' on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51 per cent punctuality in July, 89.66 per cent in August, and 88.51 per cent in September, a BIAL statement said on Tuesday.