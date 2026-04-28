<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C on Monday, the joint third-highest for April since the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) set up an observatory there in 2014. </p><p>This is also the highest maximum temperature recorded at any weather station in Bengaluru this summer.</p><p>The temperature reading taken at 5.30 pm matched that recorded on April 4, 2024. </p><p>The highest-ever April temperature at KIA was 38.4°C, recorded on April 26, 2024, followed by 38.3°C, recorded on April 25, 2016, and April 6, 2024. </p>.Nvidia leases 7.6 L sq ft office space in Bengaluru for Rs 8.59 crore monthly rent.<p>Temperatures at the KIA observatory — the weather station representative of Bengaluru's northern and northeastern areas — have remained unusually high this April, several degrees above the mean of 34.6°C. Like the rest of the city, April is typically the hottest month at KIA as well. </p><p>However, the all-time maximum temperature recorded at the weather station is 38.6°C on May 4, 2016, according to the IMD. </p><p>On Monday, other observatories also logged elevated maximum temperatures. The city station recorded 36.3°C (2.2°C above normal) and HAL airport 36.2°C (2.3°C above normal). </p><p><strong>Shower forecast pushed by a day</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the IMD has revised its forecast for pre-monsoon showers, pushing the onset of rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru from April 28 to April 29.</p>