Bengaluru airport to adopt real-time analytics for better passenger flow

<p>In a bid to transform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport </a>(KIA) into a data-driven "algorithmic airport," the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with global decision sciences firm Mu Sigma.<br><br>The collaboration aims to overhaul passenger experience by leveraging real-time insights and advanced AI. By integrating Mu Sigma's Decision Intelligence Platform, BIAL intends to move beyond traditional operations, anticipating traveller needs before they arise.<br><br>The algorithmic shift will be most visible at key touchpoints. Predictive analytics will be deployed to monitor and reduce wait times at retail outlets, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/odettes-chef-owner-julien-royer-interview-a-customer-named-her-baby-after-our-restaurant-3766564">restaurants</a>, and security queues. For those driving to the airport, dynamic pricing and real-time demand forecasting are expected to streamline parking and transport logistics.<br><br>Digital engagement is also set for an upgrade. Users of the airport's 'Pulse' app and official website will receive tailored recommendations and loyalty rewards based on individual passenger intent. Inside the terminal, location-based promotions and improved digital signage will aim to make wayfinding effortless.</p><p>"Harnessing Mu Sigma's capabilities will allow us to personalise every interaction and anticipate disruptions before they occur," said George Fanthome, Chief Technical Officer, BIAL.<br><br>Dhiraj Rajaram, Founder and CEO of Mu Sigma, noted that as the gateway to India's IT capital, the airport must serve as a "symbol of innovation." He added that the partnership seeks to create the world's first true algorithmic airport, reimagining the travel journey as a "seamless memory."<br><br>BIAL officials stated that all new initiatives will undergo rigorous impact testing, with only those significantly improving guest experience being scaled for wider adoption across the airport.</p>