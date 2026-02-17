Menu
Bengaluru airport to restore bus bays at Terminal 1

In January, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) faced criticism after bus bays at T1 were reduced from 14 to six, with one lane reassigned to a private taxi operator.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 21:51 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 21:51 IST
