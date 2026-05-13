Bengaluru: Ajaneesh Loknath's Kannada music concert set for May 16

<p>Bengaluru: A live Kannada music concert featuring the compositions of music director and composer B Ajaneesh Loknath will be held at Bhartiya Mall on Saturday.</p>.<p>Titled 'B Ajaneesh Loknath Live in Bengaluru', the event is billed as one of the first large-scale Kannada cinematic music experiences of its kind, combining live orchestration, immersive visuals, cinematic stage production and performances of some of Loknath’s most iconic compositions, according to a press release.</p>.<p>The concert will feature performances by singers Vijay Prakash, Mangli, Nakash Aziz, Ananya Bhatt, Sanvi Sudeep, Sanjith Hegde, Harishankar, Abby, Vasuki Vaibhav, Anirudh, Iswarya, Ramdoss, Sai Vignesh, Harishika and Bobby, along with several other artists associated with Loknath’s musical journey.</p>.<p>Additional artist announcements and celebrity appearances will be revealed soon, the release added.</p>