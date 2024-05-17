Bengaluru: Amid water crisis, TG Halli reservoir faces threat

The government in 2022-23 allocated Rs 312 crore for rejuvenation of TG Halli reservoir of which Rs 260 crore has been spent to set up water treatment facilities. “We plan to get 110 mld. However, we are testing the water quality. Since we found some contamination, it was decided to drain the stagnant water by treating it and filling the Herohalli lake,” a senior official in the BWSSB said.