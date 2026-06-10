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Bengaluru | Annual decline in triple-riding cases, but night violations persist

Figures show 1,17,738 cases of triple-riding in 2023, rising to a peak of 1,59,485 in 2024 before falling to 1,10,917 in 2025 and 59,851 so far in 2026.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 03:02 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 03:02 IST
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