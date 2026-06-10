Bengaluru | Annual decline in triple-riding cases, but night violations persist

<p>Bengaluru: While annual data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) shows a marked fall in recorded triple-riding offences after a 2024 peak, the city continues to see dangerous night-time surges linked to mass celebrations and high-spirited revelry.</p>.<p>Figures show 1,17,738 cases of triple-riding in 2023, rising to a peak of 1,59,485 in 2024 before falling to 1,10,917 in 2025 and 59,851 so far in 2026.</p>.<p>"The overall decline from the 2024 high follows the rollout of AI-enabled cameras and targeted special enforcement drives that deter daytime violators. However, late-night incidents, often on weekends or after big sporting wins, remain a problem," a senior traffic police officer said.</p>.Can police tow a vehicle if rider is not wearing helmet? Viral video from Bengaluru sparks debate.<p>Traffic personnel on the ground said most violators fall in the 18-35 age group.</p>.<p>Hotspots include South Division neighbourhoods such as BTM Layout, HSR Layout and Koramangala, as well as East Division areas like Indiranagar and MG Road.</p>.<p>These areas have a concentration of colleges, paying guest accommodations and pubs.</p>.<p>Peak hours are typically 10 pm to 2 am, when riders assume surveillance is lax and sometimes ride under the influence.</p>.<p>During the recent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations, police seized 75 vehicles overnight for wheelies and triple-riding, showing how collective euphoria prompts risky behaviour despite stricter monitoring.</p>.<p>A recent viral clip from BTM Layout showed three postgraduate doctors riding pillion on a scooter, one drinking beer and using the bottle to mimic indicator gestures, drawing public criticism and dismay on X.</p>.<p>Suguna M, a city-based psychologist and counsellor, explained why young people make such dangerous choices.</p>.<p>"Many young people and professionals suffer from a mindset called the 'illusion of safety'. They honestly believe that accidents only happen to other people, not to them. When they experience a sudden rush of relief or happiness like passing a major exam or winning a cricket match, the emotional part of their brain completely takes over. When they are in a group, they lose their individual sense of responsibility. Triple-riding or doing stunts becomes a way to show off or look cool to friends. They completely forget that they are risking three lives at once," she said.</p>