Bengaluru: Apartment trash ends up on public land; six vehicles seized

<p>Bengaluru: Apartment complexes in Bengaluru that paid hefty charges for waste processing found their garbage being dumped illegally on public land instead.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) seized six vehicles and registered an FIR against those involved in illegally transporting and dumping solid waste on vacant land in Kadugodi on Sunday.</p>.Sworn affidavits sought in Rs 550-crore garbage contracts row in Bengaluru.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said the action followed complaints from residents about large quantities of waste being dumped near Siddartha Layout in Kadugodi, adjoining Dakshina Pinakini River.</p>.<p>The corporation had authorised Eco Sphere Waste Solutions, a private company, to collect and dispose of bulk waste from commercial establishments and apartment complexes. However, a group allegedly led by one Naushad used fake identity cards in the company's name to collect waste illegally from various locations and dump it at unauthorised sites.</p>.<p>Acting on public complaints, officials of the solid waste management division kept the area under surveillance and launched a special enforcement drive.</p>.Garbage lorries stuck, tempers high: Bengaluru stares at citywide waste chaos.<p>During the operation on May 29, five vehicles carrying waste were seized while attempting to dump garbage at the site. The drivers fled after noticing the officials. A sixth vehicle was seized at the same location the following day.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by the Assistant General Manager of the SWM division, Kadugodi police registered an FIR. Legal action has been initiated against the vehicle owners, drivers, others involved in the operation and the landowner who allegedly allowed waste to be dumped on the property.</p>