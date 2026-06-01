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Bengaluru: Apartment trash ends up on public land; six vehicles seized

Acting on public complaints, officials of the solid waste management division kept the area under surveillance and launched a special enforcement drive.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:43 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsVehiclesapartment

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