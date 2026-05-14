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Bengaluru apartments, RWAs tread with caution on EV charging

Older apartments and buildings with lower load capacity and old wiring may be at risk of accidents if large numbers of vehicles are charged continuously.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:09 IST
Bengaluru newsElectric Vehicleapartments

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