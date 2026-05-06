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Bengaluru: Are EV charging stations equipped for heat?

The guidelines on its website (bescom.karnataka.gov.in) also stress adequate electrical provisioning to handle multiple chargers simultaneously, minimising overheating and system stress.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsEVHeatMetrolife

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