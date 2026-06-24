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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru artist’s work finds a global stage at UN

Featuring seven works from a nine-piece series, the exhibition challenges conventional narratives around climate change.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 22:54 IST
BengaluruUNKarntaka NewsArtMetrolife

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