Bengaluru artist’s work finds a global stage at UN

<p>A series of paintings by Bengaluru-based artist Namita Kulkarni examining the links between colonialism, human rights and the climate crisis is currently on display at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York. </p><p>The exhibition, ‘Colonialism and the Climate Crisis’, organised by the International Center for Advocates Against Discrimination (ICAAD) and endorsed by UN Women, is on until July 10.</p>.<p>Featuring seven works from a nine-piece series, the exhibition challenges conventional narratives around climate change, “not merely as an environmental issue, but also as a human rights concern”. </p><p>It includes six acrylic-on-canvas paintings and one work created using watercolour and pressed flowers. </p>.<p>Some of her works include ‘Lakes on Fire’, which depicts a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> lake catching fire; ‘Once Upon a Reef’, which portrays pollution in the oceans; and ‘Woman Stands Shining’, a painting inspired by the Diné people, also known as the Navajo Nation.</p>.Five new communities bringing strangers together in Bengaluru.<p>“The colonial dimensions of the climate crisis are often completely overlooked. The culture of colonisation — both historical and ongoing — is the context from which the climate crisis arises,” she says. </p>.<p>The artist believes modern systems are increasingly organised around profit rather than life. “All of our major systems — economy, military, health — have profit at the centre, not life. What would be under a different paradigm — where life is at the centre and not profit? That is a question I’d like viewers to take with them.”</p>.<p>The series was first exhibited in Bengaluru at Bangalore Creative Circus in November 2022. </p>.<p>For Namita, the challenge was to address a difficult subject in a way that didn’t leave the audience feeling overwhelmed. </p>.<p>Some of her most memorable moments from the exhibition have been her visitor interaction. One encounter that stayed with her was with a young school girl who attended despite a toe injury.</p>.<p>“I gave her a UV flashlight, which makes some of the colours in my paintings glow, and she was so delighted,” <br>she says.</p>