'Bengaluru as bad as Cape Town, drilling borewells not a solution': IISc professor

Bengaluru: Dr T V Ramachandra, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) professor, who famously predicted Bengaluru’s tryst with drought almost a decade ago, has blamed the successive government for pushing Bengaluru to go the Cape Town way.

The professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences criticised the state government’s plan to fund the drilling of new borewells when there is no water even under 1,800 feet and asked that the money be spent on harvesting rainwater both in lakes and individual buildings.

In a short interaction with DH during his visit to Bellandur Lake on Thursday, Prof Ramachandra gave the example of the recently rejuvenated Sarakki Lake, which has helped in increasing the groundwater table by 320 feet.

"There should be adequate availability of water for any region to survive. We have been facing a water crisis for the last 4-5 years. Bengaluru has reported a 1,055 per cent increase in concretisation. During the same period, 88 per cent of vegetation was lost and 79 per cent of the waterbodies vanished,” he said, quoting his research papers. “We need both lakes and vegetation to make the city porous."