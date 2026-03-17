<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> was allegedly kidnapped by five men who freed him only after forcing him to delete a video from his mobile phone.</p>.<p>Police said five men picked up Shabir alias Mohammed Sadir Khan from near his friend's house in Laxmisagar Layout, TC Palya, on Sunday, bundled him into an autorickshaw, and drove towards Ramamurthy Nagar.</p>.<p>Shabir was threatened and forced to delete a video he had recorded of Sajid, the prime suspect, with a woman. Shabir was released around 2.30 pm.</p>.Man slits wife’s throat for ‘not respecting’ his job in Bengaluru.<p>Shabir works at a juice shop.</p>.<p>Based on Shabir's complaint, police arrested Sajid, 23, a gig worker from TC Palya and a native of Assam, and his associate Subramani, 19, who worked in a bakery in the same area. Three other suspects remain at large, and police are making efforts to trace them.</p>.<p>The arrested suspects have been booked under BNS Section 140 (kidnapping or abducting to murder or for ransom, etc).</p>