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Bengaluru: Assam man kidnapped for recording video, freed after deleting it

Shabir was threatened and forced to delete a video he had recorded of Sajid, the prime suspect, with a woman.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 21:48 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrime

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