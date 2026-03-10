<p>A total of 88.92 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming elections to the five municipal corporations under the jurisdiction of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the draft electoral roll published on Monday shows. The number of voters may go up as the window to enrol new names will be kept open till the date of elections are announced, officials said. </p><p>This is the second version of the draft electoral roll. In January, the GBA first published the draft voters’ list, which comprised 88.91 lakh electors. The number has gone up by 1,117 as per the revised electoral roll. </p><p>Election officials decided to conduct a fresh exercise of re-verifying the roll following complaints from Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, that there were serious discrepancies in the January roll. He had also requested suspension of booth-level officers (BLOs) on the charge of deleting names of certain voters. </p>.Bengaluru: Reservation for 369 GBA wards out; 84 wards see changes.<p>Speaking to reporters on Monday, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said no BLO has been suspended so far as an internal inquiry is still going on. He also declined to provide details regarding the specific cases of discrepancies.</p><p>Among the 369 wards, ward No 51 (Subramanyapura) in Bengaluru South City Corporation has the highest number of voters (54,026), while ward No 16 (Kotturu) in Bengaluru East City Corporation has the lowest (10,940). Overall, male voters outnumber their female counterparts by 2.48 lakh. </p><p>With the draft electoral roll made available on GBA’s official website (https://gba.karnataka.gov.in/electoral2026), citizens have been given six days to file claims and objections, if any. Voters can search their names using EPIC number or name. If the name is missing or appears under a different ward, voters can submit objections too, officials said. The final electoral roll will be published on April 6, 2026. </p><p>Meanwhile, the GBA has requested the recognised and registered political parties to appoint one booth-level agent for each polling station in every ward to assist polling officials in enrolling all eligible voters. For the convenience of voters and the public, the voters’ list will be made available for inspection at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and ward offices. </p>