<p>Bengaluru: The Siddapura Police have wrapped up the investigation and chargesheeted nine people arrested in the Rs 7.11 crore ATM van robbery case. </p><p>"The Investigating Officer has concluded the investigation regarding the high-profile dacoity case and has submitted the final report. A comprehensive charge sheet spanning 1,328 pages has been filed before the 56th ACMM CCH Court against nine accused individuals involved in the crime," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). </p><p>In November last year, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-atm-cash-van-robbery-how-robbers-planned-executed-the-heist-and-investigation-so-far-3805480#:~:text=The%20robbery%20of%20Rs%207.11,new%20details%20at%20every%20step.">gang posing as RBI officers</a> had intercepted CMO Info System cash van and fled with the large sum, which was to be deposited in ATMs. </p>.Bengaluru horror: Retired Navy captain, wife murdered by techie-son over 'jobless taunts'.<p>A high-profile investigation was launched and the case was cracked in 54 hours. </p><p>The police first arrested Annappa Naik, a constable, Govindapura police station, J Xavier, an ex-employee of cash logistics firm Info Systems, Gopal Prasad alias Gopi, a fleet manager of the logistic firm, Ravi, Naveen, and Nelson, their associates. </p><p>"The accused have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The specific offenses included are dacoity, wrongful restraint/confinement, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, and other relevant sections," the DCP said. </p><p>The investigation team compiled a robust case file containing 129 pieces of evidence to substantiate the charges: statements from eye-witnesses, crucial technical evidence and forensic evidence, including fingerprints identifying the accused, the senior officer added.</p>