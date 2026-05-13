Bengaluru: Audi hit-and-run kills man, injures wife & daughter; driver absconding

<p>A hit-and-run on Bengaluru's northern outskirts killed a 45-year-old man and injured his wife and daughter on Tuesday night, officials said. </p><p>Police suspect that the deadly accident was caused by a speeding Audi driver, who drove off without helping the victims. </p><p>Although CCTV cameras captured the accident, the Audi's high-beam headlights obscured its registration number, making identification difficult. </p>.Man killed in hit-and-run on Bengaluru's MG Road; search on for driver.<p>Mahesh Kumar, a garment factory worker, was returning home to Kodagalahatti with his 38-year-old wife Kala and daughter Charvika (13) after attending a wedding. The family was travelling on an electric scooter. </p><p>Around 8.50 pm, Mahesh reportedly veered to the right to avoid a small pothole on an interior road near the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, about 7 km from the airport highway. </p><p>Right at that moment, the speeding Audi rammed the scooter, throwing all three onto the road. Mahesh died on the spot from the impact, his wife and daughter suffered grievous injuries. They have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, an officer from the Chikkajala police station said. </p><p>Police inspected the accident scene but the absence of a visible registration number has hampered the investigation. They are using other methods to identify and trace the Audi driver. </p><p>A case of causing death by negligence has been registered at the Chikkajala police station.</p>