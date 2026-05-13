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Bengaluru: Audi hit-and-run kills man, injures wife & daughter; driver absconding

Although CCTV cameras captured the accident, the Audi's high-beam headlights obscured its registration number, making identification difficult. 
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:29 IST
Bengaluru newsbengaluru crimehit-and-run caseAudi

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