Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Authorities assess rain preparedness, focus on flood-prone areas

Special focus was placed on railway underpasses and other low-lying areas prone to flooding.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 21:52 IST
BengalurumonsoonIndiaKarnakata

Follow us on :

Follow Us