Bengaluru: Authorities assess rain preparedness, focus on flood-prone areas

<p>Bengaluru: With the monsoon season approaching, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Thursday reviewed the city’s rain preparedness and directed all civic bodies to immediately organise “PRAHARI” vehicle parades and strengthen emergency response systems across Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Chairing a coordination meeting at the GBA head office, Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed commissioners of all city corporations to be prepared to tackle flooding, waterlogging, fallen trees and other rain-related emergencies during the monsoon.</p>.<p>Rao also ordered a review of control rooms to ensure adequate staffing, communication systems and emergency arrangements are in place to enable swift responses during heavy rainfall and flood situations.</p>.Bengaluru corporations swing into action as pre-monsoon rain picks up.<p>Special focus was placed on railway underpasses and other low-lying areas prone to flooding. Officials from the city corporations and the Railways have been asked to jointly inspect vulnerable stretches.</p>.<p>The GBA also directed authorities to immediately take up cleaning and desilting of road medians and drains to improve rainwater flow and reduce the risk of flooding.</p>