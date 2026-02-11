<p>Noted businessman Mohandas Pai’s scathing criticism of Bengaluru’s auto drivers has drawn a counter from them.</p>.<p>On Saturday, he tweeted, “Why should citizens support auto drivers? How many of them use the meter? Many charge high fares and extort money. Do they deserve any support?” (sic). He was responding to a tweet about auto rickshaw unions appealing to Prime Minister Modi for a ban on the bike taxis.</p>.<p>Some users defended the drivers, while others sided with Pai, labelling them “extortionists” and “the bane of society.”</p>.<p>“Society can only function if those at fault are reprimanded. However, it is unjust to condemn an entire community because of a few individuals,” said Rudramurthy, General Secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), in response to Pai’s tweet.</p>.Bengaluru East City Corporation reviews Bellandur, Varthur lakes.<p>He added that those who engage in extortion, refuse service, or behave poorly should face consequences. “We are even open to establishing a school to equip auto drivers with soft skills, but, of course, we cannot fund that ourselves,” he noted, and added, “Younger auto drivers often break traffic rules and need to be trained.”</p>.<p><strong>Long onboarding</strong></p>.<p>Goutam H, auto driver with Namma Yatri, told Metrolife that many commuters prefer app-based rides for their stable fares, despite potential surge prices. This puts a lot of pressure on drivers who are not on apps, he explained.</p>.<p>Autodrivers Metrolife spoke to detailed the challenges they face, from a lack of jobs to competing with ride-hailing apps.</p>.<p>A civic activist stated that auto drivers, like others, seek a better life, but their meter fares have not kept pace with inflation. He called for the formation of a fare fixation committee, on the lines of the one for the Metro. “The committee can include auto driver representatives, civic body specialists and government officials. Instead of a fixed fare, they can decide on a formula through which the fare increases periodically,” he said, adding that fares are much higher in the smaller cities of Karnataka.</p>.<p>Satya Arikutharam, independent urban mobility expert, has met many auto drivers who prefer to operate by the meter. “These drivers often don’t receive much visibility because commuters tend to rely on apps,” he explains.</p>.<p><strong>Healthcare for drivers</strong></p>.<p>Ride hailing apps and bike taxis are only a few of the challenges auto drivers face.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The auto unions that Metrolife spoke with emphasised the need for proper policies, healthcare, and training. C Sampath, general secretary of the Adarsha Auto Drivers Union, argued that commuters should hold the government accountable for the lack of supportive policies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“At the end of the day, autos are an integral part of public transportation in the city. Instead of blaming the drivers, commuters should listen to their concerns,” he stated.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also stressed the need for a pension fund for retired auto drivers. “We do not get health or vehicle insurance from the government. With low meter fares and insufficient earnings from working on apps, insurance will make a huge difference,” he explained.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sunil Kumar, a newcomer to the city, highlighted the challenges of getting his auto registered, saying it required a lengthy and complicated process involving brokers. “However, bike taxis are operating without similar regulations,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“While app incentives initially attracted drivers, they often ended up earning less than metered fares,” said Syed Pasha, a driver who has not signed up with any app.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kumar typically charges Rs 20 above the meter fare to help cover costs, noting even small extras from multiple clients can make a difference.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Drivers often request extra fare, like “one and a half” or “double meter,” due to a scarcity of hailed auto jobs, they pointed out.</p>