Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Auto LPG crisis may push drivers' lives off balance

As global supply chains remain strained due to the West Asia conflict, private gas stations have hiked prices to as high as Rs 120 per litre, leaving drivers struggling to survive.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 23:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us