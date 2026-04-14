<p>A month-long shortage of auto LPG in Bengaluru has escalated into a financial crisis for the city’s autorickshaw drivers.</p>.<p>As global supply chains remain strained due to the West Asia conflict, private gas stations have hiked prices to as high as Rs 120 per litre, leaving drivers struggling to survive. While government-run bunks (IOCL and BPCL) have maintained prices at Rs 89.35 to Rs 89.52 per litre, the demand has caused long queues.</p>.<p>LPG dealers warn that the situation may worsen. High import costs could push private bunk prices to Rs 135 per litre by the end of this month.</p>.LPG crisis deepens as half of Bengaluru pumps shut.<p>On Monday, hundreds of autos were seen lining up at the Bharat Petroleum bunk near Magadi Road and Indian Oil outlets in RT Nagar, with many drivers waiting since 6 am. </p>.<p>For drivers like Shivakumar, a day’s earning doesn’t add up anymore. “I earn about Rs 500 a day. If I spend Rs 300 on just a few litres of gas and wait four hours to get it, how do I pay my house rent or my children’s school fees? The government needs to intervene before we are forced off the roads entirely”.</p>.<p>“We used to pay Rs 69 per litre before this crisis. Now, private bunks are charging double,” said an auto driver on Magadi Road.</p>.<p>At True Auto Gas in Seshadripuram and other private outlets like Go Gas, prices have touched Rs 120 per litre. Supergas is retailing at Rs 99.52. </p>.<p>“Where is the justice?” asks Manjunath, an auto driver. “In private bunks, it is Rs 120. If we pay that, what do we take home? If we ask passengers for an extra five rupees to cover the cost, they argue with us. We are spending our working hours in queues”.</p>.<p>Aegis Gas dealer Nagendra said even if they receive 5,000 litres, it doesn’t last a single day.</p>.<p>“For the first time in 17 years, we’ve had to close due to ‘no stock’ situations. Aegis Gas in Cottonpet and Seshadripuram are charging Rs 105 a litre, citing erratic supply. Total Gas outlets across the city have been shut since March 25. “We have been closed for 20 days. We hope to resume services by April 20,” the dealer said.</p>.<p>A BPCL dealer told <span class="italic">DH</span> that while their supply is currently steady, selling 5,000 to 6,000 litres daily, the pressure on government bunks has increased because private competitors are either dry or too expensive. </p>.<p>An official from a government-owned Oil Marketing Company (OMC) told <span class="italic">DH</span> that Bengaluru has over 51 government-owned outlets, with the remainder being privately operated. He stated that supply at these outlets remains steady and prices are stable, however, they cannot cater to the entire population. He attributed the price hikes at private stations to rising international crude oil prices and high import costs, adding that some operators might be exploiting the situation by creating artificial shortages.</p>