Bengaluru awash with saffron in run-up to Ayodhya event

Bengaluru: As the countdown for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya ticks closer, the air in Bengaluru is imbued with a festive fervour. The city, known for its cosmopolitan ethos, is now awash in the vibrant hues of saffron, as many homes proudly hoist flags adorned with the visage of Lord Rama.
In the quaint lanes of Basavanagudi, Ravi K, who owns a stationery and fancy store, witnesses a surge in demand that paints a vivid picture of the city’s mood.
“Though there were some buyers in December, demand for flags and scarves has increased drastically over the last week. Many of them are also buying in bulk for processions and meet-ups,” said Ravi K, a stationary and fancy store owner in Basavanagudi.
The demand stretches beyond mere flags and scarves. Portraits, paintings, and photographs of Lord Rama are being sought after with zeal, each piece a silent ode to the deity. But it’s the models of the Ayodhya temple that stand as the centrepiece of this festive spree. From intricate wooden carvings to gleaming brass models, these miniatures find their way into the hearts and homes of devotees, with prices ranging from a modest Rs 300 to a lavish Rs 8,500.
Another retailer from South Bengaluru notes the trend, “Miniature models of the temple complex are flying off the shelves. We’re bringing in creative and affordable options to keep up with the demand,”
he says.
Many temples and religious organisations have been organising local processions and meet-ups to plan events for January 22. To celebrate the event, many apartment complexes have also organised cultural activities and events on their premises. From bhajans to traditional food gatherings, the apartment complexes have planned a host of events for the big day.
“We celebrate every festival at our apartment complex. January 22 is a special day for many of us and we want to celebrate it together. Hence, we have arranged events throughout the day. We have an in-house team that will sing bhajans. We have also planned some cultural events,” said Rajaram K, a resident of an apartment complex on Kanakapura Road.
