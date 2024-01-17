Bengaluru awash with saffron in run-up to Ayodhya event

The demand stretches beyond mere flags and scarves. Portraits, paintings, and photographs of Lord Rama are being sought after with zeal, each piece a silent ode to the deity. But it’s the models of the Ayodhya temple that stand as the centrepiece of this festive spree. From intricate wooden carvings to gleaming brass models, these miniatures find their way into the hearts and homes of devotees, with prices ranging from a modest Rs 300 to a lavish Rs 8,500.