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Bengaluru: Azim Premji University plans Dr Rajkumar tribute events

The programme on April 17 will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture in Basavanagudi, featuring film, music, discussions, and personal recollections.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 20:17 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 20:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAzim Premji University

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