<p>Bengaluru: Azim Premji University will host a series of events celebrating Dr Rajkumar’s legacy, on April 17 and 24 in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The programme on April 17 will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture in Basavanagudi, featuring film, music, discussions, and personal recollections.</p>.<p>Singers Mohan Krishna and Gowri will render songs from Dr Rajkumar’s films, followed by a screening of the short documentary 'An Analysis of a Phenomenon by Maya Chandra'.</p>.<p>Senior journalist R Manjunath Chavan will speak on the personality of Mutturaju, while Dr Sowmya Manjunath Chavan will examine the continuing relevance of messages from his films.</p>.<p>Family members, including Lakshmi, SA Govindaraj, Poornima Ramkumar, Vinay Rajkumar and Dhanya Ramkumar, will be present.</p>.<p>The second programme — 'Annavaru, Annavare! — will be held at the Indian Heritage Academy in Koramangala on April 24. It will feature renditions of more of Rajkumar’s songs along with readings from 'Kathanaayakana Kathe', presenting his voice and life story.</p>.<p>A new episode of 'Noorakke Nooru Karnataka' on Rajkumar by lyricist Jayanth Kaikini will also be launched for Radio Azim Premji University.</p>