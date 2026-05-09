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Bengaluru: Azim Premji University student suspended for 2 years over Feb 24 campus ruckus; peers protest

The move sparked immediate outrage, with dozens of students staging a sit-in outside the Registrar’s office demanding the revocation of what they termed an 'arbitrary and disproportionate' punishment.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:32 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAzim Premji University

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