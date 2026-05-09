<p>Bengaluru: Tension gripped the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/azim-premji-university">Azim Premji University </a>(APU) campus in Sarjapur on Friday after a student was handed a two-year suspension in connection with the violence that broke out on campus on February 24. The move sparked immediate outrage, with dozens of students staging a sit-in outside the Registrar’s office demanding the revocation of what they termed an "arbitrary and disproportionate" punishment.</p><p>The suspension follows a three-month inquiry by a Special Disciplinary Committee into the events of February 24, when external activists allegedly barged into the university premises, vandalised property, and assaulted students over a planned discussion on the Kunan Poshpora incident in Kashmir.</p>.Activists across Karnataka urge Azim Premji University to drop criminal cases against students.<p>According to an email sent by the Registrar’s office on Thursday, the student was found guilty of "defiance of institutional processes," "misrepresenting facts," and "failing to de-escalate a volatile situation." The order further stated that the student's re-admission after two years would be subject to a future review.</p><p><strong>Protest at 'The Hinge'</strong></p><p>By 2 pm on Friday, over 40 students gathered at ‘The Hinge,’ a popular campus hub, raising slogans against the administration. The protesters later marched to the Registrar’s office, but were reportedly blocked by security personnel.</p><p>"The university is punishing the victims instead of the perpetrators," said a student protester. "The February incident was an external attack. How can a student be suspended for two years for failing to 'de-escalate' a mob that entered our campus forcefully?"</p><p>Students also alleged that the timing of the suspension email sent late on Thursday was a strategic move to minimise the student body's window for a collective response.</p><p><strong>Administration’s stance</strong></p><p>While the Registrar did not meet the protesting students, members of the Student Affairs Committee (SAC) interacted with the group outside the office. Students said the officials insisted that due process must be followed and urged students to raise concerns via formal email channels. The administration reportedly warned that the gathering outside the office constituted a disruption of the workplace.</p><p>The APU Student Council has since sent a formal representation to the university leadership, highlighting a lack of transparency. They claimed the findings of the Special Disciplinary Committee were not shared with the affected student.</p><p>The controversy stems from a "Reading Circle" event in February that was disrupted by activists claiming the discussion was "anti-national." The ensuing clash led to FIRs being filed against both the external group for trespass and vandalism, and certain students for organising an unauthorised event.</p><p>While the university had earlier maintained it had no prior knowledge of the event, students argue that the administration's current crackdown undermines academic freedom.</p>