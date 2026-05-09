Bengaluru: Azim Premji University student suspended for 2 years over February 24 campus ruckus; peers protest

<p>Bengaluru: Tension gripped the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/azim-premji-university">Azim Premji University</a> (APU) campus in Sarjapur after a student was handed a two-year suspension in connection with the violence that broke out on campus on February 24. Two other students have been issued written warnings. </p><p>The move sparked immediate outrage on Friday, with dozens of students staging a sit-in outside the Registrar’s office demanding the revocation of what they termed an "arbitrary and disproportionate" punishment.</p><p>The suspension follows an inquiry conducted over nearly two months by a Special Disciplinary Committee into the events of February 24, when alleged ABVP-linked rioters forcibly entered the university premises, vandalized property, and assaulted students over a planned discussion on the Kunan Poshpora mass rape atrocity in Kashmir.</p>.Supreme Court directs Union govt to take over properties held in Benami in Bengaluru.<p>According to an email sent by the Registrar’s office on Thursday, the student was found guilty of "defiance of institutional processes," "misrepresenting facts," and "failing to de-escalate a volatile situation." The order further stated that the student's re-admission after two years would be subject to a future review. </p><p>By 2 pm on Friday, over 40 students gathered at ‘The Hinge,’ a popular campus hub, raising slogans against the administration. The protesters later marched to the Registrar’s office, but were reportedly blocked by security personnel.</p><p>"The university is punishing the victims instead of the perpetrators," said a student protester. "The February incident was an external attack. How can a student be suspended for two years for failing to 'de-escalate' a mob that entered our campus forcefully?"</p><p>Students also alleged that the timing of the suspension email, sent late on Thursday, was a strategic move to minimize the student body's window for a collective response. Students warned that the protest will escalate if the suspension is not taken back.</p><p>While the Registrar did not meet the protesting students, members of the Student Affairs Committee (SAC) interacted with the group outside the office. Students said the officials insisted that due process must be followed and urged students to raise concerns via formal email channels. </p><p>The APU Student Council has since sent a report to the university leadership, highlighting a lack of transparency. They claimed the findings of the Special Disciplinary Committee were not shared with the affected student.</p><p>The controversy stems from a "Reading Circle" event in February that was disrupted by alleged ABVP attackers claiming the discussion was "anti-national." Since the incident, FIRs have been filed both against the rioters and certain students by the university administration.</p><p>While the attackers faced bailable charges related to trespass and vandalism, some students were booked under non-bailable provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2008, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including allegations of voyeurism and accusations that the discussion was intended to incite religious outrage.</p><p><strong>University's statement </strong></p><p>Azim Premji University conducted a thorough inquiry into the events of 24 February 2026. Following a careful review of the investigating committee’s recommendations, the University has taken disciplinary action against three students found to be in serious violation of the University’s code of conduct. One student has been suspended for two years, while the other two students have been issued written warnings - Spokesperson, Azim Premji University".</p>