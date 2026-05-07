<p>Bengaluru: A railway underbridge at Babusapalya, stalled for years due to litigation and incomplete approach road works, is finally set to open within a week.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru East City Corporation has begun constructing the access road, expected to bring relief to thousands of commuters who currently face long traffic snarls at the busy Horamavu–Agara level crossing in east Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The underbridge, built beneath the Channasandra–Yelahanka railway line, remained shut despite the civil structure being largely completed nearly three years ago. The delay was caused by litigation over a small patch of land required for the approach road. With the dispute now resolved, road-laying work has commenced.</p>.First 25m, I-girder span erected for suburban rail in Bengaluru.<p>An engineer in charge of the project said the short stretch of access road will be developed using concrete. “Stone aggregates have already been levelled. The road will be ready within a week,” she said.</p>.<p>However, when a <em>DH</em> correspondent visited the site on Wednesday, the underpass, though open to the public, was poorly maintained. Heaps of garbage, stagnant water and liquor bottles were seen inside. Water seepage marks were also visible on multiple sides of the concrete structure, raising concerns about construction quality and drainage.</p>.<p>The project, under execution since 2021, was envisaged as a solution to rising traffic on Babusapalya Main Road, which connects to Horamavu–Agara. The surrounding areas have witnessed rapid development in recent years.</p>.<p>"The underbridge will be a huge relief once opened, as the railway gate leads to massive traffic pile-ups during peak hours," said Thomas Varkey, a resident of Babusapalya. He added that authorities realised a portion of private land was under litigation only after completing most of the bridge work.</p>.<p>“Because of the dispute and lack of coordination between the corporation and the South Western Railway (SWR), the underbridge remained unusable for three years,” he said.</p>.<p>Last month, East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh inspected the site and assured that the underbridge would be opened soon.</p>