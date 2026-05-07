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Bengaluru: Babusapalya underbridge set to open as access road nears completion

An engineer in charge of the project said the short stretch of access road will be developed using concrete.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 22:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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