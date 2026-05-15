Bengaluru bakers give mangoes a fresh spin

<p>With mango season underway, home chefs in Bengaluru are adding seasonal treats featuring the ‘king of fruits’ to their menus. While some are experimenting with savoury dishes, desserts remain the main focus, with mango cupcakes, cakes, cheesecakes, and tarts emerging as popular favourites.</p>.<p>Rina Chakravarty, founder of Whitefield-based home venture Sweet Tooth-Do you have one?, has introduced a mango tiramisu tart this season, combining coffee-infused mascarpone cheese filling, coffee-soaked ladyfinger biscuits, and fresh banganapalli mangoes. “You get different flavours together — the bitterness of coffee as well as the sweetness and tartness of the mangoes,” she says. </p>.<p>Aamina Azhar, founder of Shanti Nagar-based home venture Sweet Retreat, has introduced mango cheesecake cupcakes. Another signature <br>offering is a fresh cream and mango flan adapted into a celebration cake format. “We converted it into a cake as people wanted it for birthdays and other celebrations,” she says. </p><p>Deepthi Shyam Koti, founder of Creative Cakery by Deepthi in J P Nagar, has dished out desserts such as mango cheesecakes, ice creams and cakes. She blends varieties such as banganapalli, raspuri and mallika mangoes to balance flavour, colour and texture. Among her latest additions is a mango tres leches cake made with mango-flavoured sponge cake soaked in mango milk and topped with homemade mango compote and fresh fruit.</p>.<p>“I have incorporated mango puree directly into cheesecake batter instead of using it only as a topping,” she says. </p>.<p><strong>Gluten-free treat</strong></p>.<p>Sharada Ramesh, founder of The Cupcakes Studio in Basavanagudi, eagerly awaits the mango season every year. From cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes and mousse desserts to savoury creations, she has experimented with a range of mango-based items in the past. </p><p>“My latest creations include a sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan mango coconut cream cake, along with a mango jalapeno toastie and a mango cardamom jam. I love creating food that feels comforting, fresh, and a little unexpected at the same time,” she says. She has primarily used Ratnagiri Alphonso. </p>.<p><strong>Simply savoury</strong></p>.<p>At Nidhii’s Kitchen, this year’s menu features mango pickles, aam chunda and aam ki launji, based on family recipes passed down through generations. For the pickles, Nidhi Mehta has used small kairi mangoes from her own farm this year. And she is buying totapuri mangoes to make aam ki launji.</p>