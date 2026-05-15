Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru bakers give mangoes a fresh spin

Amidst experimenting with savoury dishes, desserts remain the main focus, with mango cupcakes, cakes, cheesecakes, and tarts emerging as popular favourites.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 22:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 22:14 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaMangoDessert

Follow us on :

Follow Us