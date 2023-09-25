Bengaluru Bandh: Holiday declared for schools, colleges

The Bangalore University and Bengaluru City University, too, have postponed exams scheduled on Tuesday.

Alliance partners BJP and JD(S) have extended their support to the Bengaluru Bandh call given by various organisations on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Monday, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa called for an effective bandh in Bengaluru over the Cauvery River water dispute.

Requesting shops and establishments to extend their support by closing down, Yediyurappa said: "In case any shops are kept open on bandh day, only they will be held responsible for the consequences."

As a mark of support, BJP lawmakers will stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, Yediyurappa said.

Former JD(S) chief minister HD Kumaraswamy requested activists to maintain peace. "This bandh should be an eye-opener for the union government and a warning to the state government. This should not lead to any untoward incidents," Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) Bengaluru unit will take out a protest march from the party's headquarters JP Bhavan to Town Hall.