Bengaluru bandh largely peaceful; educational institutions remain shut, buses see a dip in passenger flow

The bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday largely remained peaceful as most of the residents stayed at home and schools and colleges remained shut. While public transport such as BMTC, Metro trains, some autos and cabs were seen plying as usual, passengers were few and far between.

While protestors gathering in other parts of the city such as the Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle and Jnanabharathi were either detained and or redirected to Freedom Park, two people barged into the 'Udupi Hub' hotel in Jayanagar, pelted stones at a glass table and fled the spot. The incident was caught on CCTV, where the duo allegedly shouted, “It is Bengaluru bandh today, shut the doors' .

Based on the complaint, the police detained two suspects and will take appropriate action, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, said.

The police maintained law and order and members of several organisations, including Jaya Karnataka, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others were detained as soon as they gathered at the Town Hall and moved to Freedom Park.