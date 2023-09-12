Bengaluru Bandh: Schools record poor attendance

Several schools in the city were closed, while some switched to online mode on Monday due to the strike. Some schools were forced to close at noon due to poor student turnout.
"As there was no communication from the school about the closure, we took our child to school in the morning. Once there, we got to know about the closure," a parent said.
A teacher said, "As there was less attendance, we were forced to let off the students after the snack break."
Class on Saturday
Some schools plan to compensate this by conducting classes on one of the Saturdays in September.
D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, "Schools dependent on private vehicles for transportation services declared a holiday. But majority of the schools were open, and classes were conducted."
This also forced several working parents to apply for a day off or request for work-from-home options.