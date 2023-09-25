Won't permit Bengaluru bandh on September 26: City police commissioner

"It has been communicated to the organisers. The matter has also come before the High Court. We have already informed the organisers that the bandh cannot be held on Tuesday. All sensitive areas have been covered by our officers."

Meanwhile, several associations withdrew their support to the bandh. Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, who has been pitching for a statewide bandh, said that he wouldn't back the protest call on Tuesday.

“On September 29, the national highways will be shut and we will also try to close the airport down,” Nagaraj told reporters. “I reiterate that all pro-Kannada outfits present here won’t support the bandh on Tuesday. But on September 29, there will be a state-wide bandh.”

Several associations that had earlier extended their support to the bandh called by Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella outfit led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, said they would take part in the protest on September 29.

The Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, the Peace Auto Union and the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union and Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association have withdrawn their support for the bandh on Tuesday, their leaders confirmed to DH.

Activist Nagaraj said: “One is Bengaluru bandh and the other is Karnataka bandh – they are different. We requested them to hold the protest together on Friday. They, however, did not heed to our requests. Hence, we won’t support the bandh tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the bandh is on for Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti and AAP we have called a bandh on Tuesday,” 'Mukyamantri' Chandru, state unit president of AAP, said. “From Town Hall to Mysore Bank or to Freedom Park we will hold a protest march and submit a plea to the government to stop the supply of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.”