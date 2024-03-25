Bengaluru bands together for 'Tour of Trees'

Bengaluru: Cubbon Park resonated with the sounds of music and singing on Sunday morning, featuring a performance by Swarathma, a Bengaluru-based folk band.
The performance was part of the fifth protest by the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) against the proposed 10-storey high court annexe building.
Band members Vasu Dixit, Varun Murali, Sanjeev Nayak, and Jishnu Dasgupta supported the protest, aiming to protect the park’s green space from further encroachment.
CPWA called the acoustic performance by Swarathma ‘Tour of Trees’, referring to the rich flora of Cubbon Park and as a tribute to trees of the world.
Hundreds of Bengalureans joined in, echoing the band’s songs about trees and the earth.
On March 10, the association conducted its fourth protest with pet dogs near the dog park, demanding a formal retraction of the proposed construction plan.
This followed previous demonstrations by the association, activists, and senior walkers against the development within the park.
No construction has occurred in Cubbon Park since the enactment of the Karnataka Government Park (Preservation) Act in 1975.
